DIWA has announced the expansion of its youth training program, with the incorporation of STEPDive into its offerings.

STEPDive aims to engage with young children and get them interested in the ocean and diving at an early age.

With the program, kids can start on-land training at the age of six, where they can learn hand signals, breathing, and regulator use. At the age of eight, they can begin their in-water training, using slow progressive and safety-conscious steps.

STEPDive is a new product (patent pending) that allows divers to explore underwater while limiting depth. The system enables divers to develop a strong foundation of skills, without being overburdened by the weight of a BCD and tank. While STEPDive is aimed at children, it can also be used successfully by disabled and mobility-impaired divers who are unable to bear the weight of standard scuba gear.

