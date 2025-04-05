Emperor Divers Launches new Emperor Adventure Brand

Emperor Divers has announced the launch of a new brand, Emperor Adventure.

The new brand is designed to coexist with its current Emperor Divers brand, offering adventure and nature lovers new and exciting opportunities to explore the world.

Emperor Adventure is going to offer outdoor experiences like no other, including:

Trekking through the deserts of Egypt

Hiking Indonesia’s jungles

Surfing the waters of the Maldives

Swimming in the crystal clear waters of the Indian Ocean.

The new brand utilizes the knowledge and experience gained after decades with the Emperor Divers brand to offer high-quality adventure tourism around the world.

One of the first offerings from Emperor Adventure is a guided expedition through Egypt’s desert. These are based at the stunning Wadi Sabarah Lodge and Botanical Gardens in southern Egypt.

Commenting on the launch of the new brand, Emperor Group CEO Alex Bryant explained the inspiration behind the new brand as follows:

“With our extensive knowledge of hospitality and travel, expanding into adventure tourism felt like a natural next step. Our liveaboard boats provide an excellent home for water-based exploration, while Wadi Sabarah Lodge offers a beautiful retreat for those looking to discover the wonders of the desert. The Emperor Group has always been dedicated to providing outstanding customer service, and we’re excited to bring that same level of care to a new audience of travelers who want to experience the world in a different way.”