Emperor Divers Launches new Emperor Adventure Brand

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Emperor Raja Laut (Image credit: Emperor Group)
Emperor Divers has announced the launch of a new brand, Emperor Adventure.

The new brand is designed to coexist with its current Emperor Divers brand, offering adventure and nature lovers new and exciting opportunities to explore the world.

Emperor Adventure is going to offer outdoor experiences like no other, including:

  • Trekking through the deserts of Egypt
  • Hiking Indonesia’s jungles
  • Surfing the waters of the Maldives
  • Swimming in the crystal clear waters of the Indian Ocean.

The new brand utilizes the knowledge and experience gained after decades with the Emperor Divers brand to offer high-quality adventure tourism around the world.

One of the first offerings from Emperor Adventure is a guided expedition through Egypt’s desert. These are based at the stunning Wadi Sabarah Lodge and Botanical Gardens in southern Egypt.

Commenting on the launch of the new brand, Emperor Group CEO Alex Bryant explained the inspiration behind the new brand as follows:

“With our extensive knowledge of hospitality and travel, expanding into adventure tourism felt like a natural next step. Our liveaboard boats provide an excellent home for water-based exploration, while Wadi Sabarah Lodge offers a beautiful retreat for those looking to discover the wonders of the desert. The Emperor Group has always been dedicated to providing outstanding customer service, and we’re excited to bring that same level of care to a new audience of travelers who want to experience the world in a different way.”

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

