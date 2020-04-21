Just because you’re stuck at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak doesn’t mean you can’t scratch your underwater photography itch.

The folks at Fourth Element have come up with the 2020 Underbathwater Photographer Of The Year Contest, where all you pretty much need to do is take your best shot underwater in your bathtub.

No bathtub? No worries, just get creative. A sink or a bucket or just about anything that holds water will do.

Use whatever you can find at home to make your scene. A set of what Fourth Element calls “professional-ish” judges will decide the winner.

To enter the contest, post your photo on your Instagram account with the hashtag #UnderBathWater and tag @fourthelementdive.

The winner will receive £400/~458 Euros/~US$124 worth of Fourth Element dive gear.

For more info on the contest, go to fourthelement.com or check out the funny video below.