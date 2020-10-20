Tuesday, October 20, 2020
DeeperBlue Podcast

Episode 18: Exploring the Underwater Wrecks of the African Slave Trade with Ken Stewart

Stephan Whelan
Stephan Whelan

-

DBP - Episode 18
The latest episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available.  The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater.  Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

In Episode 18, you’ll hear the latest news in the last week from around the world underwater including details on Deepspot, the new deepest pool in the world at 45m, and the incredibly bad idea of Quibbi’s “Ten Ton Chum” series.

Then freediver and co-host Mehgan Heany-Grier talks to Ken Stewart, founder of Diving With A Purpose – a fantastic organization that teaches qualified divers the basics of maritime archaeology, with a special focus on exploring the ocean legacy of the African slave trade.

We then hear from underwater camerawoman Kat Brown – who gives a very practical tip for anyone looking to start making diving their career.

And then finally we hear from Ted Harty on his Best Dive Ever.

Stephan Whelan
Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years-old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and helped grow the site to be one of the largest diving websites around today.

