Tuesday, October 27, 2020
DeeperBlue Podcast

Episode 19: Floating Above A River of Sharks on “Our Planet” with Kat Brown

Episode 19: Floating Above A River of Sharks on "Our Planet" with Kat Brown 1
By Stephan Whelan

-

DBP - Episode 19
DBP - Episode 19

The latest episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available.  The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater.  Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

Listen Now: Web | Apple Podcasts | SpotifyStitcher | Google Podcast

In Episode 19, you’ll hear the latest news in the last week from around the world underwater including details on Descent Mk2 and Mk2i dive computers just launched and how Fourth Element is trying to address the challenged of women’s sizing in dive equipment through their “Size Matters” campaign.

Then co-host and founder of Girls That Scuba Sarah Richards interviews Kat Brown, an underwater camerawoman who specializes in wildlife filming. They talk about working on the documentary series Our Planet, about how to get into underwater filmmaking, and about becoming a mother.

We then hear from another female underwater filmmaker – the legendary Michelle Hall, who gives us her Top Tip on how to maximize the fun and enjoyment on your dives.

And then finally we hear from Faye Wilde on her Best Dive Ever.

You can find out more on our dedicated DeeperBlue Podcast site, or subscribe via Apple PodcastSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcast, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Don’t forget to give us a 5-star rating, leave a review, and tell your friends about us – every share and like really makes a difference.

Episode 19: Floating Above A River of Sharks on "Our Planet" with Kat Brown 3
Stephan Whelanhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years-old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and helped grow the site to be one of the largest diving websites around today.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

301,056FansLike
70,348FollowersFollow
2,547FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,212SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US