The 28th annual European Dive Show (EUDI) scheduled for this coming weekend has been postponed to November due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

The show was postponed in the wake of an ordinance by regional authorities.

The show will now take place in Bologna from November 27th to 29th, 2020, according to organizers.

Among the dive celebrities originally scheduled to appear were World Freediving Champions Alessia Zecchini and Livia Bregonzio.

Among a host of exhibitors, dive company Divesoft was scheduled to team up with Italian professional diver Edoardo Pavia to reveal their newest products, including Divesoft’s new and lighter version of the CCR Liberty and updated He/O2 Analyzer.

For more info, go to eudishow.eu.