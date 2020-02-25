Alchemy has announced the upcoming introduction of its Alchemy S and S30 line of fins.

With a tagline “S for Speed,” the new fins, according to Alchemy, are based on a completely new design blueprint, with the goal of giving users the ability to perform at their peak.

The new fins are geared up to go full force all the time so that divers are always getting the most out of their fins.

No release date has been announced for the fins, but they should be hitting the shelves pretty soon.

You can check out a video of the Alchemy S/S30 fins below.