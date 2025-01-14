Explorer Ventures Fleet Launches the ‘2025 Year of Savings’

Explorer Ventures Fleet has launched their “2025 Year of Savings,” with discounts of up to US$1500/~€1,464 per person.

From trips starting at just $1,895/~€1,849 per person, to exclusive early bird specials, there’s never been a better time to experience the thrill of world-class marine life, thriving ecosystems and incredible underwater discoveries.

The fleet offers itineraries including the Caribbean, Galapagos, Maldives, Red Sea, Indonesia and Palau.

Explorer Ventures Fleet is also a partner of the Green Fins Initiative, dedicated to promoting sustainable diving practices globally, including four Green Fins-certified vessels so far and the only two designated PADI Eco Centers in the Galapagos.

Savings decrease after January 31st, 2025, and spots are limited — once they’re gone, so are the deals.

For more info on all the available discounts, go to explorerventures.com.