Explorer Ventures Fleet Launches the ‘2025 Year of Savings’

By John Liang

Explorer Ventures 2025 Year of Savings
Explorer Ventures Fleet has launched their “2025 Year of Savings,” with discounts of up to US$1500/~€1,464 per person.

From trips starting at just $1,895/~€1,849 per person, to exclusive early bird specials, there’s never been a better time to experience the thrill of world-class marine life, thriving ecosystems and incredible underwater discoveries.

The fleet offers itineraries including the Caribbean, Galapagos, Maldives, Red Sea, Indonesia and Palau.

Explorer Ventures Fleet is also a partner of the Green Fins Initiative, dedicated to promoting sustainable diving practices globally, including four Green Fins-certified vessels so far and the only two designated PADI Eco Centers in the Galapagos.

Savings decrease after January 31st, 2025, and spots are limited — once they’re gone, so are the deals.

For more info on all the available discounts, go to explorerventures.com.

John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

