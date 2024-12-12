Thursday, December 12, 2024
Explorer Ventures Fleet Unveils ‘Year of Savings Sneak Peek’

John Liang
By John Liang

Explorer Ventures Fleet Adds Ships To Red Sea, Maldives

Explorer Ventures Fleet has launched their “Year of Savings 2025 Sneak Peek,” with discounts ranging from US$300/~€286 to $1,500/~€1,428 per person.

If you’re looking to dive in the new year, the Humboldt Explorer and Tiburon Explorer in the Galapagos Islands are offering savings of up to $1,500 on select departures through June 2025.

For the Caribbean region, the Caribbean Explorer II is offering $700/~€667 off, starting at just $1,995/~€1,900 per person, and the Turks & Caicos Explorer II is also offering discounts.

For trips in the Pacific and beyond, the Emperor Explorer in the Maldives is offering $300 off a May departure. In Palau, the Black Pearl Explorer features 10% off select January and February trips to dive sites like Blue Corner and Ulong Channel. Looking ahead to summer, the White Manta Explorer in Indonesia also has 10% off two June departures.

Availability is limited, and these savings are only valid until December 31st, 2024.

Visit explorerventures.com to view the full list of discounted trips.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

