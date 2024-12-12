Explorer Ventures Fleet Unveils ‘Year of Savings Sneak Peek’

Explorer Ventures Fleet has launched their “Year of Savings 2025 Sneak Peek,” with discounts ranging from US$300/~€286 to $1,500/~€1,428 per person.

If you’re looking to dive in the new year, the Humboldt Explorer and Tiburon Explorer in the Galapagos Islands are offering savings of up to $1,500 on select departures through June 2025.

For the Caribbean region, the Caribbean Explorer II is offering $700/~€667 off, starting at just $1,995/~€1,900 per person, and the Turks & Caicos Explorer II is also offering discounts.

For trips in the Pacific and beyond, the Emperor Explorer in the Maldives is offering $300 off a May departure. In Palau, the Black Pearl Explorer features 10% off select January and February trips to dive sites like Blue Corner and Ulong Channel. Looking ahead to summer, the White Manta Explorer in Indonesia also has 10% off two June departures.

Availability is limited, and these savings are only valid until December 31st, 2024.

Visit explorerventures.com to view the full list of discounted trips.