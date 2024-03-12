Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Florida Passes Ban On Intentionally Releasing Balloons

Water Balloons (Adobe Stock)
Water Balloons (Adobe Stock)

The Florida state legislature recently passed a bill that would ban the intentional release of balloons.

While it may look pretty to see a bunch of balloons rising into the sky, they can be “one of the deadliest forms of plastic pollution for ocean wildlife,” according to Oceana, which adds:

“Balloons and their plastic ribbons, tie-off disks, clips, and other attachments can be easily ingested and swallowed by endangered sea turtles, seabirds, and other ocean wildlife. In fact, studies show balloons rank among the deadliest ocean plastic for key wildlife and are the deadliest form of plastic debris for seabirds.”

Oceana Field Campaigns Manager Hunter Miller said of the ban:

“Florida made the right call today in banning intentional balloon releases. Balloons are one of the deadliest forms of plastic pollution for ocean wildlife. It’s great to see state legislators from both sides of the aisle come together to support a commonsense bill and get it passed. We call on Governor DeSantis to quickly sign this into law.”

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

