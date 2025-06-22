Fort Young Dive Resort Dominica Launches New Dive Boat

Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort announced an exciting addition to its dive fleet: Glorieux.

The new vessel is scheduled to enter service by late November 2025. Glorieux represents a massive upgrade to the resort’s diving offerings. The vessel takes its name from the historic 74-gun French warship that played a heroic role in the Battle of the Saintes in 1782.

This 36-foot/11-meter Caribbean Macorix is designed to accommodate up to 22 divers or 30 passengers. She is perfectly suited for group dives, private charters and the company’s signature swim-with-the-whales excursions.

The Glorieux joins her sister vessels, the Formidable and Zélè, bringing the Fort Young Hotel dive fleet to three boats. With a combined capacity of 78 divers or 105 passengers, the expanded fleet can now offer a much wider range of activities than ever before.

To celebrate the launch of the new dive boat the company has announced a series of promotions, including a 30% discount on its Dive Getaways packages.

Booking must be made by September 30, 2025, and the promotion is valid for stays through December 31, 2026.

The offer includes:

A 7-night stay with one night complimentary

Daily breakfast throughout your stay

Round-trip airport transfers

5 days of 2-tank diving

A spectacular whale-watching tour

Explore the wonders of Titou Gorge and Trafalgar Falls

Unlimited shore diving available (conditions permitting)

Receive a $50 resort credit per person

Indulge in a complimentary 30-minute massage per person plus an additional 10% discount on other services

Marine Park Fee covered

All taxes and charges included

Commenting on the new boat, Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort CEO Gregor Nassief stated:

“Glorieux is more than a dive boat — it’s a vessel for discovery. Whether guests seek the thrill of deep-water exploration or the serenity of reef dives, this expansion reflects our dedication to offering unforgettable experiences both above and below the surface. There’s significant demand for diving and ocean exploration, and we’re excited to continue expanding our offerings to meet travelers’ desires to engage with Dominica’s ocean life.”

For more info, go to fortyounghotel.com.