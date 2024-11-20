Fourth Element’s PSI Press Lock Dryglove System Offers Warmth And Reliability In Cold Waters

When diving in cold waters, nothing beats the comfort of warm, dry hands. Enter Fourth Element’s PSI Press Lock Dryglove System, an innovation built with cold-water divers in mind and unveiled at DEMA Show 2024 in Las Vegas.

Developed in Canada and crafted from robust, lightweight anodised aluminium, this system is designed to deliver exceptional performance with an intuitive, user-friendly design.

Effortless Compatibility and Installation

The PSI Press Lock System is compatible with the Si-Tech PU ring (part number 60251) and works seamlessly with popular systems like the Fourth Element Ellipse, Si-Tech QCS Oval, Rolock, and Ultima. If your drysuit already features this widely used PU ring, retrofitting the Press Lock System is quick and easy.

For divers familiar with these systems, installation is straightforward. Simply integrate the PSI Press Lock rings into your existing setup to elevate your diving experience.

Intuitive Design for Hassle-Free Use

The hallmark of the PSI Press Lock System is its intuitive, bayonet-style fitting. Inspired by the mechanism of attaching lenses to cameras, it’s as simple as matching red markings on the glove and sleeve rings. With just a quarter-turn twist, your gloves are securely locked in place, ready to protect you from the cold.

Removing the gloves is just as easy — align the red dots, twist, and gently pull apart. This ease of use, combined with the system’s lightweight yet durable construction, ensures reliability in even the harshest underwater environments.

Made for Thin Gloves, Perfect for Cold Water

The system is optimized for THIN drygloves, such as Marigolds, providing dexterity without compromising warmth. The inclusion of retaining rings ensures a snug fit, keeping water out and heat in.

What’s Included in the Set?

Every PSI Press Lock System comes with:

Hardwearing anodised aluminium rings O-ring grease for maintenance A pry-tool for easy O-ring removal when replacing gloves A zipped protective case for safe storage



These accessories ensure the system remains functional, durable and easy to maintain, even after repeated use.

Important Notes for Divers

The PSI Press Lock System requires Si-Tech PU rings installed on the sleeves of your drysuit. It’s incompatible with neoprene or glued latex wrist seals and other proprietary systems. Unsure about compatibility? Reach out to your dealer or contact Fourth Element directly at argonaut@fourthelement.com for guidance.

Why Choose PSI Press Lock?

Warmth and Dryness: Designed for cold-water diving, keeping hands insulated. Ease of Use: Simple, intuitive, and fast to attach and remove gloves. Durability: Built with anodised aluminium for long-lasting performance. Compatibility: Works with industry-standard Si-Tech PU ring systems.



The PSI Press Lock retails for £225/~US$285/~€269.

For more details, visit Fourth Element.