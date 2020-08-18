Freediving Legend Kirk Krack on How His Life Changed Forever

The latest episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available. The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

In Episode 9, we have an interview with Kirk Krack – one of the most prolific and innovative trailblazers in diving.

For the last 20-plus years, he has helped develop and codify the foundations of modern freediving through his company Performance Freediving International. He has also been tapped by Hollywood to help bring some of the biggest blockbusters to life by training the film stars to hold their breath and be able to freedive including the primary cast of the upcoming Avatar 2 film. In this episode, he talks us through his career to date but most importantly also tells us about his life-changing experience being part of the undercover crew filming the dolphin slaughter in Japan for the oscar-winning documentary “The Cove”.

Then we hear from Dr. Frida Lara, one of the leading authorities on sharks, especially those of the eastern pacific. She talks us through an important tip on how to dive safely with sharks and get really up close and personal with these majestic creatures.

And then finally we hear from Dean Martin on his Best Dive Ever.

