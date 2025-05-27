‘Frog Fathers 2’ Documentary Will Commemorate US Navy Demolition Divers In Okinawa

Principal photography on the documentary film “FROG FATHERS 2: Last Battle of the Pacific” has begun.

FORCE BLUE, along with its partners the publishers of the “World of Warships” video game as well as the National World War II Museum, the National Navy UDT SEAL Museum, plus Reef Encounters International and Luminox, will be engaged in a coral reef restoration project off the coast of Okinawa this July.

As a sequel to last year’s “FROG FATHERS: Lessons from the Normandy Surf,” this next project will turn its attention to the Pacific — and to one of the bloodiest battles in US military history.

The effort will seek to restore corals to a section of reef on Okinawa that US frogmen destroyed 80 years ago.

In an Instagram post, FORCE BLUE said:

“We hope you enjoy the attached ‘teaser and that you take time this weekend to remember — and to honor — the more than 12,000 US soldiers, seamen, airmen, marines and coast guard servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle of Okinawa.”

Check out the teaser trailer below.