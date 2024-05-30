‘Frog Fathers’ Documentary Commemorates US Navy Divers During World War II

A new documentary that commemorates the US Navy demolition divers that helped clear the beaches of Normandy, France during World War II will premiere soon.

Video game developer Wargaming, who publishes the “World of Warships” naval battle video game, and FORCE BLUE, a marine conservation and US Navy veteran non-profit organization, have produced a documentary called “Frog Fathers: Lessons from the Normandy Surf.”

This documentary, narrated by actor John C. McGinley, delves into the heroic journey of the US Naval Combat Demolition Units, known today as the Navy SEALS.

The community premiere will take place on World of Warships Twitch channel as part of The Longest Night of Museum stream, while the TV premiere on MagellanTV is scheduled for June 4th for all subscribers.

The film will also be available on World of Warships’ YouTube channel.

“Frog Fathers” depicts four Navy SEAL veterans and their visit to the beaches of Normandy, France paying homage to the bravery and valor of their predecessors who participated in the World War II invasion.

As this year marks the 80th anniversary of the battle, these veterans explore the sacrifices made by their brethren and its significance as it relates to modern armed service. The SEAL vets also examine the legacy of the battle, what it means to them, and what they hope to pass down to future generations of veterans.

The film was screened earlier this month at a special event in New York City. After the showing, a panel moderated by World War II expert Claire Barrett discussed the making of the film with cast member Steve “Gonzo” Gonzalez, Director and Editor Bob Whitney, Wargaming’s Regional Publishing Director Artur Plociennik and narrator McGinley.

“Frog Fathers: Lessons from the Normandy Surf” will be available to watch on MagellanTV and the World of Warships YouTube channel beginning on June 4th, 2024.

Check out the trailer below.