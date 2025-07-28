Future Labs Unveils 3D Image of Shackleton’s Endurance

Future Labs has unveiled the first-ever, 3D-printed shipwreck model of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s iconic vessel Endurance.

The model, alongside its digital counterpart, was first shown by Future Labs at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Derived from precise scan data collected during the expedition, the 3D-printed model of Endurance stands as one of the most detailed and millimeter-accurate shipwreck recreations to date. Visitors can also witness the meticulous process behind its creation, gaining insight into the remarkable blend of technology and craftsmanship that brought the lost vessel back to life.

The creation of the models was the result of a collaborative effort between Voyis Imaging and Deep Ocean Search. The organizations used over 25,000 high-resolution photographs which, in turn, were meticulously stitched together through advanced photogrammetry techniques and enriched with precise laser scan data.

The teams succeeded in capturing the wreck precisely as it rests, preserving even the subtle texture of the ship’s ancient timbers.

The work brings to life a vessel that has been gone for over 100 years. After being crushed by pack ice and sinking beneath the Weddell Sea in 1915, Endurance lay hidden for over a century. The vessel was finally rediscovered by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust’s Endurance22 expedition, marking the conclusion of a search that spanned 10 years.

Commenting on the work and model, FMHT COO Elena Lewendon stated:

“Cutting-edge scanning, AI and visualization technologies are revolutionizing access to some of the world’s most remote and fragile heritage sites.”

While FMHT Chair Saul Pitaluga added:

“This new standard of digital reconstruction opens wrecks like Endurance to the public, scientists and students around the world, offering a powerful new way to explore, study and safeguard fragile underwater heritage.”