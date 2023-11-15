Golden Rock Resort Showcases Statia Divers At DEMA Show 2023

Statia Divers is a new dive center created by Golden Rock Resort on the Dutch Caribbean island of St. Eustatius.

Boasting a valet diving service, they aim to provide a high level of individual attention, ensuring an enjoyable diving adventure for everyone.

The dive options offered by Statia Divers range from beginners to experienced individuals. They provide fun dives and courses from “Discover Scuba” to advanced PADI courses like Divemaster, along with specialty programs such as Mermaid Diver.

With two luxury diving boats, Statia Divers ensures that divers have access to comfortable and convenient transportation to 36 diverse dive sites. Highlights include free nitroc, new rental gear from ScubaPro and a multilingual dive team.

Statia Divers also caters to families by offering children-friendly programs like PADI Bubblemaker and Seal Team that they can do in one of their two swimming pools or dive lagoon. The dive lagoon itself, featuring a sunken yellow school bus, adds a unique element.

Additionally, the resort provides a cinema where divers can watch clips from their dives, creating a social and entertaining aspect to the underwater exploration. The inclusion of a camera room specifically for photographers further demonstrates a commitment to meeting the various needs of guests.

The Golden Rock Dive and Nature Resort complements the diving experience with quality facilities, restaurants and a variety of activities, from pickleball, minigolf, a multipurpose sports court, yoga, a spa facility and more. Golden Rock recently won the Readers Choice Awards for No. 1 in Wreck Diving and Marine Life.

