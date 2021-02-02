Guy Harvey Announces Inaugural Scholarship Recipients

The Guy Harvey Foundation has announced the names of the recipients of its inaugural Legacy scholarship.

The Nova Southeastern University scholarships are a 4-year plan at Florida University. They are offered by the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation and the Florida Prepaid College Foundation to Florida resident graduating high school seniors. The scholarship is aimed at those with a passion for marine science who plan to attend Nova Southeastern University.

The four freshmen winners of the inaugural NSU scholarship are:

Nicole Castro- A biology major from Miami.

Diana Phillips- A Marine Biology major from Largo.

Amar Singh- An Education and Computer Science major from Plantation.

Chad Walker- A Public Health Science Major from Loxahatchee.

You can find out more about the scholarships here.