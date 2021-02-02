Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Guy Harvey Announces Inaugural Scholarship Recipients

By Sam Helmy

NSU scholarship winner Chad Walker
The Guy Harvey Foundation has announced the names of the recipients of its inaugural Legacy scholarship.

The Nova Southeastern University scholarships are a 4-year plan at Florida University. They are offered by the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation and the Florida Prepaid College Foundation to Florida resident graduating high school seniors. The scholarship is aimed at those with a passion for marine science who plan to attend Nova Southeastern University.

The four freshmen winners of the inaugural NSU scholarship are:

  • Nicole Castro- A biology major from Miami.
  • Diana Phillips- A Marine Biology major from Largo.
  • Amar Singh- An Education and Computer Science major from Plantation.
  • Chad Walker- A Public Health Science Major from Loxahatchee.

You can find out more about the scholarships here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

