Rork Media Announces East Coast Scuba Show in 2026

The folks at Rork Media, who recently bought the rights and assets of the California Diving News and Scuba Show in Long Beach, California, announced this week that a separate Scuba Show on the US East Coast has been scheduled for 2026.

Rork Media owns scuba diving media brands like Scuba Diver Magazine, Divernet.com and the GO Diving Shows in the UK and Australia.

The company looked at potential locations like Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC before settling on the convention center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The venue has an onsite train station, is an hour’s drive to Philadelphia International Airport and is a few hours from Washington, Baltimore and New York by car.

Rork Media Limited Publishing Director Ross Arnold said:

“From our UK and Australia shows – both held in more remote locations – we’ve seen attendees happily travel four hours or more. That puts Atlantic City within driving range of over one-third of the US population.”

The West Coast and East Coast Scuba Shows for next year have been scheduled for May 30-31 in Long Beach and the following June 6-7 in Atlantic City, making it easier for exhibitors to attend both events.