Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Scuba Diving

Rork Media Announces East Coast Scuba Show in 2026

John Liang
John Liang

Scuba Show Launches US East Coast Event in 2026
Scuba Show Launches US East Coast Event in 2026

The folks at Rork Media, who recently bought the rights and assets of the California Diving News and Scuba Show in Long Beach, California, announced this week that a separate Scuba Show on the US East Coast has been scheduled for 2026.

Rork Media owns scuba diving media brands like Scuba Diver Magazine, Divernet.com and the GO Diving Shows in the UK and Australia.

The company looked at potential locations like Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC before settling on the convention center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The venue has an onsite train station, is an hour’s drive to Philadelphia International Airport and is a few hours from Washington, Baltimore and New York by car.

Rork Media Limited Publishing Director Ross Arnold said:

“From our UK and Australia shows – both held in more remote locations – we’ve seen attendees happily travel four hours or more. That puts Atlantic City within driving range of over one-third of the US population.”

The West Coast and East Coast Scuba Shows for next year have been scheduled for May 30-31 in Long Beach and the following June 6-7 in Atlantic City, making it easier for exhibitors to attend both events.

Source: Divernet.com
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

