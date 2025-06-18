Halcyon Dive Systems Launches New Underwater Photo Contest Through Its App

Halcyon Dive Systems announced this week it has launched an underwater photo contest using the Halcyon App.

The contest, which runs through July 31, 2025, encourages users to post their favorite underwater photo featuring Halcyon equipment. The photo must be posted directly to the Halcyon app using the hashtag #MyHalcyon.

The top five most-liked posts by July 31 will be reviewed by the Halcyon team, who will select one winner to receive a Symbios Handset dive computer.

Halcyon Dive Systems COO Orie Braun said:

“We wanted to celebrate and be a part of the passion and creativity of the dive community. The Halcyon App not only connects us with the Symbios Ecosystem, but it’s a space where divers can connect, get inspired and now, win great gear by sharing the captured moments that inspire them and create long-lasting memories.”

A new contest, featuring a different theme and prize, will be launched every two months.

This first contest invites all app users to share their best underwater photography. Whether it’s a dramatic cave shot, a peaceful reef, or an unexpected moment during a dive, Halcyon says it is looking to spotlight the diverse perspectives of divers worldwide.

The Halcyon App, launched earlier this year, combines synchronization, a diving simulator, gear management tools, dive logging and a social feed where users can share posts, connect with fellow divers and follow Halcyon’s content and updates.

The contest is open to all Halcyon App users aged 18 and above, according to the company:

“We will be looking for entries that showcase Halcyon gear, as we aim to celebrate the diving experience with our equipment.”

Full terms and conditions can be found at halcyon.net.