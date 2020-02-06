Building on the 2018 Reef-Safe law, legislators in Hawaii are planning on bringing in bipartisan legislation that will ban any sunscreen products that contain ingredients deemed not to meet the “Safe and Effective” guidelines of the US Food and Drug Administration.

The new bill was brought to the Hawaii state House and Senate by a host of legislators, including Representatives Gene Ward, Rida Cabanilla Arakawa, and Chris Lee as well as Senators Mike Gabbard, Gil Riviere, and Russell Ruderman.

While currently sunscreens featuring Oxybenzone and Octinoxate are banned, the new bill will tighten the restrictions even further, with sunscreens containing zinc oxide and titanium dioxide being the only ones available for sale in Hawaii.