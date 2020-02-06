The first El Salvador National freediving team has been formed and has completed its first week of training.

The first members of the team are no strangers to breath-hold diving and regularly work underwater harvesting oysters. Members of the first El Salvador freediving team are:

Jorge Herrera

Juan Gilberto Martínez

Amadeo Menjivar

Jose David Hernández

Ever Antonio Mendez

Billy Joel Hernández

The newly founded team enjoyed an exceptional first week of training under the guidance of freediving legend Carlos Coste, the first man to reach 100m/330ft.

During the week, Coste was assisted by Gio Mantis and Colombia Static Apnea champion John Aristizabal.

You can find out more information about the team here.