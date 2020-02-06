The first El Salvador National freediving team has been formed and has completed its first week of training.
The first members of the team are no strangers to breath-hold diving and regularly work underwater harvesting oysters. Members of the first El Salvador freediving team are:
- Jorge Herrera
- Juan Gilberto Martínez
- Amadeo Menjivar
- Jose David Hernández
- Ever Antonio Mendez
- Billy Joel Hernández
The newly founded team enjoyed an exceptional first week of training under the guidance of freediving legend Carlos Coste, the first man to reach 100m/330ft.
During the week, Coste was assisted by Gio Mantis and Colombia Static Apnea champion John Aristizabal.
You can find out more information about the team here.