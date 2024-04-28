If You’re A Young Person, Check Out The New Into The Ocean Society

A new organization dedicated to providing life-changing scuba diving opportunities for the youth has been born.

The Into the Ocean Society is the brainchild of new divers Tiffany and Keith Newman who fell in love with scuba as recently as 2021.

The organization provides mentorship and opportunities for young people to interact with the ocean. This is done at a critical time in their lives and helps them develop confidence, self-esteem and a sense of worth.

The society is also investing into studying the physiological effects of scuba diving. This includes changes in breathing, serotonin levels, endorphin release and the effects on the endocrine system. Society hypothesizes that exposure to the meditative effects of scuba diving can create an environment to boost serotonin levels in the individual.

