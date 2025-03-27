Thursday, March 27, 2025
Spearfishing

Inaugural Lionfish Derby To Be Held Off Miami In April

John Liang
By John Liang

-

305 Lionfish Derby - Diver's Paradise
305 Lionfish Derby - Diver's Paradise

A new lionfish derby has been announced for next month off Miami, Florida.

The inaugural 305 Lionfish Derby, a community-driven event designed to promote reef health, raise awareness about the invasive lionfish species will engage local businesses and residents in meaningful conservation efforts on April 5 and 6, 2025 at Diver’s Paradise Dive Center of Key Biscayne.

305 Lionfish Derby (Image credit: Divers Paradise)
305 Lionfish Derby (Image credit: Divers Paradise)

Hosted by North Florida Divers of Jacksonville, Diver’s Paradise, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Reef Corps Global, the event invites divers and conservation enthusiasts to remove invasive lionfish from local reefs.

With sizes between 5 to 18 inches (12.7cm to 45.72cm) in length and poisonous, long dorsal spines, these brown-, maroon- and white-striped fish are native to the Indo-Pacific region. NOAA confirmed lionfish sightings from New York to Bermuda and believes this popular ornamental fish was released intentionally into the Atlantic as early as 1985.

Diver’s Paradise Managing Director Michael Casey said:

“Divers can play a crucial role in bringing the community together with coastal restoration initiatives, sustainable fishing & hunting and the basics of diving education. We can personally make a difference by bringing balance to ourselves and to the oceans.”

Partnering with sponsors from notable organizations like the Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF), Hilton Hotels & Resorts and ZooKeeper, event participants will compete for the “Most Lionfish Caught.” Prizes range from US$250/~€232 to $1000/~€927, with raffle prizes provided by community partners.

Casey added:

“When the individual and the destination come together for a good cause, scuba can heal communities as well as the oceans.”

Standard registration is $100/~€93. Interested participants may register online at
diversparadisepro.com/305-derby or by calling +1 (305) 361-3483.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,000FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US