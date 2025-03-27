Inaugural Lionfish Derby To Be Held Off Miami In April

A new lionfish derby has been announced for next month off Miami, Florida.

The inaugural 305 Lionfish Derby, a community-driven event designed to promote reef health, raise awareness about the invasive lionfish species will engage local businesses and residents in meaningful conservation efforts on April 5 and 6, 2025 at Diver’s Paradise Dive Center of Key Biscayne.

Hosted by North Florida Divers of Jacksonville, Diver’s Paradise, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Reef Corps Global, the event invites divers and conservation enthusiasts to remove invasive lionfish from local reefs.

With sizes between 5 to 18 inches (12.7cm to 45.72cm) in length and poisonous, long dorsal spines, these brown-, maroon- and white-striped fish are native to the Indo-Pacific region. NOAA confirmed lionfish sightings from New York to Bermuda and believes this popular ornamental fish was released intentionally into the Atlantic as early as 1985.

Diver’s Paradise Managing Director Michael Casey said:

“Divers can play a crucial role in bringing the community together with coastal restoration initiatives, sustainable fishing & hunting and the basics of diving education. We can personally make a difference by bringing balance to ourselves and to the oceans.”

Partnering with sponsors from notable organizations like the Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF), Hilton Hotels & Resorts and ZooKeeper, event participants will compete for the “Most Lionfish Caught.” Prizes range from US$250/~€232 to $1000/~€927, with raffle prizes provided by community partners.

Casey added:

“When the individual and the destination come together for a good cause, scuba can heal communities as well as the oceans.”

Standard registration is $100/~€93. Interested participants may register online at

diversparadisepro.com/305-derby or by calling +1 (305) 361-3483.