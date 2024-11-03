Luxurious Alaia Belize Resort Is Now Open

Alaia Belize, the first genuine four-diamond resort on the island, is now welcoming guests.
Located on Ambergris Caye, it provides luxurious, relaxed stays in a laid-back atmosphere. Features of the resort include:
- 155 Guest rooms and suites.
- Two and three-bedroom villas ideal for families.
- Six restaurants.
- Four Bars.
- K’In Spa & Wellness Center.
- Swimming Pools
- Complimentary daily activities.
All-inclusive packages also feature discounted rates at the K’In Spa & Wellness Center.
