Sunday, November 3, 2024
Diving Travel

Luxurious Alaia Belize Resort Is Now Open

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Alaia Belize outdoor pools and sun loungers
Alaia Belize outdoor pools and sun loungers

Alaia Belize, the first genuine four-diamond resort on the island, is now welcoming guests.

Located on Ambergris Caye, it provides luxurious, relaxed stays in a laid-back atmosphere. Features of the resort include:

  • 155 Guest rooms and suites.
  • Two and three-bedroom villas ideal for families.
  • Six restaurants.
  • Four Bars.
  • K’In Spa & Wellness Center.
  • Swimming Pools
  • Complimentary daily activities.

All-inclusive packages also feature discounted rates at the K’In Spa & Wellness Center. 

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,195FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US