Luxurious Alaia Belize Resort Is Now Open

Alaia Belize, the first genuine four-diamond resort on the island, is now welcoming guests.

Located on Ambergris Caye, it provides luxurious, relaxed stays in a laid-back atmosphere. Features of the resort include:

155 Guest rooms and suites.

Two and three-bedroom villas ideal for families.

Six restaurants.

Four Bars.

K’In Spa & Wellness Center.

Swimming Pools

Complimentary daily activities.

All-inclusive packages also feature discounted rates at the K’In Spa & Wellness Center.

You can find out more information here.