JetBlue Announces Year-Round Service To Bonaire

JetBlue announced it would begin operating a year-long, nonstop service to Bonaire from the contiguous US.

The new flight schedule will operate between New York JFK and Bonaire International Airport and further strengthen the tourism links between the island and the mainland US.

Commenting on the news, Tourism Corporation Bonaire CEO Miles Mercera stated:

“We are elated that those looking to travel to Bonaire, whether new or returning, will now have more options from this key US hub to easily discover all that our Caribbean gem has to offer.”

While the Bonaire Commissioner of Economy and Tourism Clark Abraham added:

“We’ve had many exciting developments on the island this year. Ranging from new restaurant openings and renovated hotel and resort product to nature-inspired activities and adventure tours; all of which we are excited to showcase alongside our longtime commitment to sustainability, our local culture, and untouched nature.”

Further, Bonaire International Airport CEO Maarten van der Scheer stated:

“Connecting JFK with Bonaire marks a pivotal next step in the route network development of Flamingo Airport. We are delighted to welcome our guests to our island with all it has to offer. This new year-round service from New York JFK’s Airport will expand travel options for US visitors from New York and the northeast to fly to and from the island.”