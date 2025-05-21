Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Jill Heinerth Documentary ‘Diving Into The Darkness’ Begins Streaming On June 6

John Liang
By John Liang

-

The new documentary film “Diving Into The Darkness” about renowned cave diver Jill Heinerth will begin streaming on Apple and Amazon in North America on June 6.

Heinerth has been involved in some — if not all — of the most legendary and demanding cave diving expeditions of all time, from surveying the world’s longest caves in Mexico to discovering giant iceberg caves in Antarctica.

The film juxtaposes these hair-raising dives with intimate, candid interviews and animated flashbacks to her younger years that reveal a complex array of motivations for taking on these challenges.

Despite how over 100 of her friends have died in the depths, for Heinerth, each adventure in this dive odyssey is one step closer to becoming the woman she wished she’d met when she was a child.

The film is available for pre-order on Apple TV in the US and Canada.

For more info, go to divingintothedarkness.com or check out the trailer below.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

