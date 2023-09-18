Monday, September 18, 2023
Scuba Diving

Jill Heinerth To Receive Honorary Doctorate

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Jill Heinerth (Photo by Rosemary E. Lunn)
Jill Heinerth (Photo by Rosemary E. Lunn)

To recognize her role as an explorer, filmmaker, educator, author, photographer, deep diver and more, Jill Heinerth is being awarded an honorary doctorate from Victoria University in the University of Toronto.  

The ceremony will take place on October 11, 2023, at 6:30 PM at the Isabel Bader Theatre on Victoria University’s campus. The honor will be conferred on Heinerth by University Chancellor Nick Saul.

Heinerth is a well-known figure in the diving community and is often described in glowing terms. Commenting about her in the past, Academy Award-winning director James Cameron stated:

“More people have been to the moon than to places that Jill Heinerth has explored deep inside our watery planet. A world-class technical diver and filmmaker, Jill’s extraordinary path from under Antarctic icebergs to tropical blue holes is proof that real life is far more exciting than fiction.”

While Sports Illustrated Women described her as follows:

“On the farthest fringe of adventure is a world unseen, a place with the merest hint of light, short breaths of air, abundant danger and one extraordinary woman, Jill Heinerth.”

Commenting on the award, Dr. Rhonda McEwen, the president and vice-chancellor of Victoria University in the University of Toronto, stated:

“At Victoria University, we are committed to helping our students explore big ideas and landscapes so that they can envision their roles in shaping our world in meaningful ways. Jill Heinerth exemplifies someone who, through deep exploration and determination, is helping us all understand our relationship with our wondrous planet, and we are so pleased to celebrate her remarkable achievements.”

You can find out more about Jill Heinerth here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
99,598FollowersFollow
2,721FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,153FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US