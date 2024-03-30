Kanata Diving Supply Announces Consignment Sale

Kanata Diving Supply has announced its first scuba diving consignment sale since the pandemic.

The event will take place on April 27 and 28, 2024, at the Kanata Diving Supply store. As part of the sale, Kanata Diving Supply has announced a few guidelines for buyers and sellers alike.

For buyers:

All sales and final.

If you have queries about the sale, contact the shop and ask to speak to Jeff.

For sellers:

Contact the shop (ask to speak to Jeff) before bringing any items in.

The shop keeps 10% of the items sold.

No Dacor and Aeris gear is allowed in the sale.

You can find out more information about the sale here.