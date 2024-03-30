Saturday, March 30, 2024
Scuba Diving

Kanata Diving Supply Announces Consignment Sale

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Kanata Diving Supply has announced its first scuba diving consignment sale since the pandemic.

The event will take place on April 27 and 28, 2024, at the Kanata Diving Supply store. As part of the sale, Kanata Diving Supply has announced a few guidelines for buyers and sellers alike.

For buyers:

  • All sales and final.
  • If you have queries about the sale, contact the shop and ask to speak to Jeff.

For sellers:

  • Contact the shop (ask to speak to Jeff) before bringing any items in.
  • The shop keeps 10% of the items sold.
  • No Dacor and Aeris gear is allowed in the sale.

You can find out more information about the sale here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

