Kateryna Sadurska Sets New CNF World Record

Ukrainian freediver Kateryna Sadurska has set a new women’s World Record at the AIDA Deep Dominica competition.

Sadurska dove to 82m/269ft in the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) discipline under AIDA rules.

In an Instagram post, Sadurska wrote:

“I can’t believe that it’s already my 6th World Record within a year.

“It’s hard to process it right now, just want to tell it looks easy and it felt easy, as it should be, but the journey was really far from that.

“I’m sending all my gratitude to everyone involved.”