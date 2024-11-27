Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Kateryna Sadurska Sets New CNF World Record

John Liang
Kateryna Sadurska sets new CMAS CNF World Record (Image credit: Kohei Ueno)
Ukrainian freediver Kateryna Sadurska has set a new women’s World Record at the AIDA Deep Dominica competition.

Sadurska dove to 82m/269ft in the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) discipline under AIDA rules.

In an Instagram post, Sadurska wrote:

“I can’t believe that it’s already my 6th World Record within a year.

“It’s hard to process it right now, just want to tell it looks easy and it felt easy, as it should be, but the journey was really far from that.

“I’m sending all my gratitude to everyone involved.”

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by FreediveRanking.com (@freediveranking_com)

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

