Legendary Pro-Surfer Maya Gabeira Calls to Protect Oceans in New Children’s Book

Professional surfer and two-time World Record Holder Maya Gabeira has a new children’s book on ocean conservation due out in later this summer.

Gabeira is one of the most influential surfers of all time and is best known for surfing the biggest wave ever by a woman. She is also an outspoken activist for ocean conservation and her newest book, “MAYA MAKES WAVES” (out August 6th), is a call to protect our oceans.

Gabeira has witnessed firsthand the impact of climate change on the ocean. As an Oceana ambassador and UNESCO Champion of the Ocean and Youth, she is pushing for new laws against marine pollution and in favor of ocean protection. She’s also using her platform to share scientific evidence about why we need to restore and protect our oceans. Gabeira has joined the United Nations’ Ocean Decade (2021–2030) that aims to build a truly blue society for future generations.

You can pre-order the book here.