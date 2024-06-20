Thursday, June 20, 2024
Legendary Pro-Surfer Maya Gabeira Calls to Protect Oceans in New Children’s Book

John Liang
By John Liang

'Maya Makes Waves' by Maya Gabeira
'Maya Makes Waves' by Maya Gabeira

Professional surfer and two-time World Record Holder Maya Gabeira has a new children’s book on ocean conservation due out in later this summer.

Gabeira is one of the most influential surfers of all time and is best known for surfing the biggest wave ever by a woman. She is also an outspoken activist for ocean conservation and her newest book, “MAYA MAKES WAVES” (out August 6th), is a call to protect our oceans.

Gabeira has witnessed firsthand the impact of climate change on the ocean. As an Oceana ambassador and UNESCO Champion of the Ocean and Youth, she is pushing for new laws against marine pollution and in favor of ocean protection. She’s also using her platform to share scientific evidence about why we need to restore and protect our oceans. Gabeira has joined the United Nations’ Ocean Decade (2021–2030) that aims to build a truly blue society for future generations.

You can pre-order the book here.

'Maya Makes Waves' by Maya Gabeira
‘Maya Makes Waves’ by Maya Gabeira
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

