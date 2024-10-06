Light Shone On Deep Sea Crustaceans’ Eating Habits

Researchers have published a new study looking into what deep-sea crustaceans feast on in the ocean’s depths.

According to the study, the main menu item is Sargassum that is sinking down from the surface.

The new study was carried out by a team from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), University of Montana, SUNY Geneseo, Willamette University, and the University of Rhode Island. it shows specific deep-dwelling isopods that have evolved to rely on a food source sinking from above. This shows how interconnected our oceans are.

According to Mackenzie Gerringer, the study’s lead co-author and deep-ocean physiologist at SUNY Geneseo:

“Deep-ocean ecosystems seem like harsh environments, but the animals living in these habitats are well-suited to meet these conditions. This isopod illustrates that an animal in a dark and high-pressure environment at the bottom of the seafloor has evolved multiple adaptations to feed on algae that grow in a sunlit ecosystem. We’re excited to share its amazing story of adaptation and this important reminder that habitats and organisms on our planet are deeply and intricately connected.”

You can find the original research here.