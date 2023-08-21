Monday, August 21, 2023
Freediving

Lobsterweight Announces Launch of New Squid Neck Weight

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

LobsterWeight's new squid weight

Lobsterweight has announced the introduction of its new deep dive neck weight, the Squid.

The new weight is the world’s most adjustable and is perfectly suited for deeper dives, the company claims. Features of the new Squid weight include:

  • Uniquely adjustable in 50-gram increments, with a minimum weight of 0.7kg/~1.5lbs to 1.3kg/~2.8lbs.
  • Ergonomic design and form for the perfect fit. This makes the Squid feel seamless when diving, and you are almost unaware that it is there.
  • Easily adjustable to suit different neck circumferences, enabling it to be used by more than 95% of freedivers. During testing, the weight was used with more than 200 professional freedivers.

The new Squid weight is now available to pre-order and is priced at €199/~US$218/~£171.

You can find out more and pre-order here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

