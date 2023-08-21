Lobsterweight Announces Launch of New Squid Neck Weight

Lobsterweight has announced the introduction of its new deep dive neck weight, the Squid.

The new weight is the world’s most adjustable and is perfectly suited for deeper dives, the company claims. Features of the new Squid weight include:

Uniquely adjustable in 50-gram increments, with a minimum weight of 0.7kg/~1.5lbs to 1.3kg/~2.8lbs.

Ergonomic design and form for the perfect fit. This makes the Squid feel seamless when diving, and you are almost unaware that it is there.

Easily adjustable to suit different neck circumferences, enabling it to be used by more than 95% of freedivers. During testing, the weight was used with more than 200 professional freedivers.

The new Squid weight is now available to pre-order and is priced at €199/~US$218/~£171.

You can find out more and pre-order here.