Luke Inman On Bringing The Most Hated Star Wars Character Of All Time To Life, and Freediver & Environmentalist Tanya Streeter

The 6th episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available. The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

In this episode, we talk sea lions, humpback whales, bringing Star Wars characters to life, and some powerful connections with the oceans.

We have an interview with Luke Inman – underwater photographer, filmmaker, and author. He talks to us about what it’s like diving with the Sea Lions in La Paz, Mexico – where he is based – an amazing encounter with a humpback whale and what part he played in bringing to life the most hated star wars character of all time.

Then we hear from Tanya Streeter, the famous TV presenter, Freediver, and environmentalist who gives us some advice about being comfortable in the water by tapping into your diving mammal physiology.

And then finally we hear from Bernhard Hofmann on his Best Dive Ever.

