Monday, May 12, 2025
Scuba Diving

Mares Launches New Prestige BCD

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Mares Prestige BCD
Mares Prestige BCD

Mares has announced the launch of the Prestige BCD, a jacket-style buoyancy compensator designed for optimal comfort, advanced safety and exceptional dive performance.

Designed to fit divers of all sizes, the Prestige BCD boasts an ergonomic design. Swivel buckles on the shoulder straps and an elastic cummerbund offer a custom fit that allows the BCD to adapt to wetsuit compression at depth.

The reduced bag shape, alongside an air cell that envelops the diver on the sides and back, ensures excellent lift capacity and a comfortable surface position.

The Prestige BCD is made from 420 denier Cordura, making it perfect for frequent diving and travel. Weighing approximately 8.6 lbs (3.9 kg) in a large size, it offers durability without sacrificing portability.

The Prestige BCD is equipped with multiple safety features, including three pull-dump/overpressure relief valves for efficient air release. An Ergo Inflator with a 3/8 threaded low-pressure quick disconnect hose ensures reliable inflation and deflation. It also features two stainless steel D-rings, four heavy-duty technopolymer D-rings and grommets for accessories like the Mares Force Knife Collection.

Features of the Prestige BCD include:

  • BCD with jacket style design
  • Standard weight system: available in either 4 kg or 6 kg pocket sizes.
  • Double zippered pockets for easy access yet secure storage.
  • Integrated rear trim weight pockets.
  • Stainless steel D-rings on both sides at the shoulders and waist.
  • Knife mount grommets.
  • Dedicated sleeve for an optional line cutter.
  • Forward-pulling waist closure
  • Unisex model available in Black/Silver
  • She Dives model available in Aqua/White

The Mares Prestige retails for US$637.95/~€580.35/~£510.25.

You can find out more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,097FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US