Mares Launches New Prestige BCD

Mares has announced the launch of the Prestige BCD, a jacket-style buoyancy compensator designed for optimal comfort, advanced safety and exceptional dive performance.

Designed to fit divers of all sizes, the Prestige BCD boasts an ergonomic design. Swivel buckles on the shoulder straps and an elastic cummerbund offer a custom fit that allows the BCD to adapt to wetsuit compression at depth.

The reduced bag shape, alongside an air cell that envelops the diver on the sides and back, ensures excellent lift capacity and a comfortable surface position.

The Prestige BCD is made from 420 denier Cordura, making it perfect for frequent diving and travel. Weighing approximately 8.6 lbs (3.9 kg) in a large size, it offers durability without sacrificing portability.

The Prestige BCD is equipped with multiple safety features, including three pull-dump/overpressure relief valves for efficient air release. An Ergo Inflator with a 3/8 threaded low-pressure quick disconnect hose ensures reliable inflation and deflation. It also features two stainless steel D-rings, four heavy-duty technopolymer D-rings and grommets for accessories like the Mares Force Knife Collection.

Features of the Prestige BCD include:

BCD with jacket style design

Standard weight system: available in either 4 kg or 6 kg pocket sizes.

Double zippered pockets for easy access yet secure storage.

Integrated rear trim weight pockets.

Stainless steel D-rings on both sides at the shoulders and waist.

Knife mount grommets.

Dedicated sleeve for an optional line cutter.

Forward-pulling waist closure

Unisex model available in Black/Silver

She Dives model available in Aqua/White

The Mares Prestige retails for US$637.95/~€580.35/~£510.25.

You can find out more information here.