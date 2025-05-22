Thursday, May 22, 2025
Diving Travel

Mares Unveils Quad Ci Aggressor Adventures Giveaway Sweepstakes

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Quad Ci Agressor Giveaway
Quad Ci Agressor Giveaway

If you live in the US or Canada, Mares has announced a sweepstakes where one lucky winner gets a chance to take a free dive trip aboard an Aggressor Adventures liveaboard vessel in the Galapagos Islands.

From May 1 through December 31, 2025, any customer who purchases a new Mares Quad Ci dive computer from an authorized Mares retailer will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a trip aboard the Galapagos Aggressor III.

Valued at US$7,300/~€6,438, this exclusive dive vacation offers one diver a full week of exploration in one of the most biodiverse and iconic underwater ecosystems on the planet.

The steps you’ll have to take to enter the sweepstakes are as follows:

  1. Purchase a new Quad Ci dive computer from an authorized Mares dealer.
  2. Download the Mares or SSI App from the Apple or Google store.
  3. Create a profile on the app.
  4. Register your new Quad Ci in the “gear” section of the app and complete all data
    fields.

Once registered, you’ll automatically be entered into the drawing to win a trip for one, with shared accommodations in a deluxe stateroom onboard the Galapagos III Aggressor in the Galapagos Islands.

The winner will be announced on January 15, 2026 and notified by email or phone. The sweepstakes is valid only to US and Canada residents. Airfare, transportation, insurance, equipment rentals, Nitrox fills, courses, meals (unless noted), port/park fees and gratuities are not included. Only one entry per person is allowed.

You can also email sales@us.mares.com requesting the Aggressor drawing entry form for an alternative entry method.

Quad Ci Agressor Giveaway rules
Quad Ci Agressor Giveaway rules
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,142FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US