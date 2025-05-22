Mares Unveils Quad Ci Aggressor Adventures Giveaway Sweepstakes

If you live in the US or Canada, Mares has announced a sweepstakes where one lucky winner gets a chance to take a free dive trip aboard an Aggressor Adventures liveaboard vessel in the Galapagos Islands.

From May 1 through December 31, 2025, any customer who purchases a new Mares Quad Ci dive computer from an authorized Mares retailer will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a trip aboard the Galapagos Aggressor III.

Valued at US$7,300/~€6,438, this exclusive dive vacation offers one diver a full week of exploration in one of the most biodiverse and iconic underwater ecosystems on the planet.

The steps you’ll have to take to enter the sweepstakes are as follows:

Purchase a new Quad Ci dive computer from an authorized Mares dealer. Download the Mares or SSI App from the Apple or Google store. Create a profile on the app. Register your new Quad Ci in the “gear” section of the app and complete all data

fields.

Once registered, you’ll automatically be entered into the drawing to win a trip for one, with shared accommodations in a deluxe stateroom onboard the Galapagos III Aggressor in the Galapagos Islands.

The winner will be announced on January 15, 2026 and notified by email or phone. The sweepstakes is valid only to US and Canada residents. Airfare, transportation, insurance, equipment rentals, Nitrox fills, courses, meals (unless noted), port/park fees and gratuities are not included. Only one entry per person is allowed.

You can also email sales@us.mares.com requesting the Aggressor drawing entry form for an alternative entry method.