Neptonics has announced a new Teak Oil Kit for spearos to treat and protect their guns.

The kit contains everything you need to treat your speargun up to five times. Each teak oil kit includes the following items:

2 Oz of Teak oil.

1 wypall lint-free application towel.

1 square of 120 grit sandpaper.

1 square of 220 grit sandpaper.

The new kits retail for US$14.95/~£11.34 /~€12.55.

You can find out more here.