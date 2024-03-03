Neuro And PADI Partner For Positive Change

PADI has partnered with wellness brand Neuro to create positive change in our oceans.

The collaboration will take the form of limited-edition reusable tins for the well-known mint and gum brand.

Two collections of Neuro X PADI tins will be released during the year. These tins are used with Neuro bulk bag purchases. 20% of the profits will be donated to the PADI AWARE Foundation, and US$100,000/~€92,400 has also been committed to the organization.

Commenting on the partnership, Neuro co-founder Kent Yoshimura stated:

“The whale is symbolic of how everything is interconnected and small changes can have a huge impact upon our ocean – and all life that calls it home…By refilling and using this tin, you’ll cut down on your packaging waste, fuel yourself with clean ingredients to live your best life, and do more for all vulnerable marine species.”

While fellow Neuro co-founder Ryan Chen added:

“Core to our purpose-driven ethos, we want to encourage the world to not only improve their own lives, but the lives of others. We understand that being a truly sustainable company is more than just protecting the environment. That is why we prioritize environmental, social, and economic sustainability to ensure Neuro operates in a way that benefits everyone – including the smallest of plankton to the largest of whales that live beneath the surface.”

And PADI Senior Director of Brand Julie Andersen stated:

“At least 8 million tons of plastic end up in our oceans every year and more than 250 million tons of plastic are estimated to pollute our waters by 2025. Much of that debris is ingested by all of the ocean’s creatures – including the symbolic megafauna like whales. By creating this campaign, PADI and Neuro have come together to drive change and heal ourselves, our communities, and the ocean – our largest and most important ecosystem on this blue planet, and the very thing responsible for life on earth. Just like Neuro, PADI empowers people to become the best version of themselves when they are in a state of ‘blue mind’, where you become deeply aware of your own personal health’s connection to that of our blue planet’s – realizing that your own wellbeing gives you superpowers to make a real difference. We are obsessed with creating positive ocean change and transforming lives by making the wonder of the underwater world accessible to all and ensuring that communities and ecosystems live in harmony that mutually support one another. Together, we are magnifying our powers to do more by raising awareness to the issues facing our ocean, while at the same time, providing meaningful ways to take action.”