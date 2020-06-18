New Education Portal Announced By Bluewater University

A new education portal has been launched by the team behind Bluewater Travel, Bluewater Photo and the Underwater Photography Guide.
The new educational site will offer a large selection of live classes and seminars on various topics, including:
- Underwater imaging and videography.
- Marine life.
- Post-processing for images.
- Editing
- Travel and adventure.
The courses will be taught by some of the world’s leading underwater professionals. According to founder Scott Gietler:
“We want to provide a platform to keep people excited about diving, travel, photography & video.”
The site is currently encouraging any industry stakeholders to get in touch and share their knowledge. Currently, the site is especially welcoming dive resorts and who want to conduct destination-related seminars.
You can visit Bluewater University here, find out more about Bluewater University classes here or email here for more information.