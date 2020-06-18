Thursday, June 18, 2020
New Education Portal Announced By Bluewater University

By Sam Helmy

Bluewater University home page
Bluewater University home page

A new education portal has been launched by the team behind Bluewater Travel, Bluewater Photo and the Underwater Photography Guide.

The new educational site will offer a large selection of live classes and seminars on various topics, including:

  • Underwater imaging and videography.
  • Marine life.
  • Post-processing for images.
  • Editing
  • Travel and adventure.

The courses will be taught by some of the world’s leading underwater professionals. According to founder Scott Gietler:

“We want to provide a platform to keep people excited about diving, travel, photography & video.”

The site is currently encouraging any industry stakeholders to get in touch and share their knowledge. Currently, the site is especially welcoming dive resorts and who want to conduct destination-related seminars.

You can visit Bluewater University here, find out more about Bluewater University classes here or email here for more information.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

