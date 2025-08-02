New Film Highlights Toxic Dumping Off The US West Coast

A new film, “Out of Plain Sight,” highlights the major issue of over half a million barrels of toxic waste that were dumped in the waters off the coast of Southern California.

The film was shown on July 29, 2025 at the Woods Hole Film Festival.

The film uses footage from the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) Sentry and the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Jason, which dove to over 3,000 feet to survey the massive field of dumped toxic waste.

Commenting on the movie, Dana Yoerger, a senior scientist at WHOI who was operating Sentry, stated:

“Jason and Sentry are complementary tools that enhance a research team’s capabilities for exploring the deep ocean. The team chose specific survey locations based on input from Dave [Valentine], and we were able to spot barrels on our first attempt. Sentry’s survey was confirmed by Jason, who provided detailed observations of the barrels. Using this technology together helped maximize efficiency and quickly identify our target.”

While WHOI senior scientist Chris Reddy added:

“’Out of Plain Sight’ highlights the synergy of science when our country’s best scientists and engineers harness the power of WHOI’s cutting-edge technology, from research vessels and underwater robots to instruments capable of disentangling the complex mixture of chemicals in the dumped waste. It was an unforgettable moment seeing the live video feed from Jason as it scanned the field of dumped waste.”

UCSB Professor David Valentine, who first made the discoveries, stated:

“This project has been one of the most fulfilling of my career. Starting from my time on the Atlantis with Chris, Dana, and the rest of the WHOI team, this has been a shining example of collaborative scientific exploration, from submersible robots to state-of-the-art analytical chemistry to historical sleuthing, this team has brought to light the misguided actions from my grandparents generation that still impact the ocean environment today. I am really excited for this film to play at the Woods Hole Film Festival. There are so many connections here, from Rachel Carson to the unsung heroes of this story – the crew of the Atlantis and the NDSF staff that operate Sentry and Jason – to the WHOI scientific staff that co-authored our first publication. Without the tireless work of all these folks, this story would not have come together.”

You can find out more about “Out of Plain Sight” here, or check out the trailer below.