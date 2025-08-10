New Oyster Reefs Set For Construction In Belgian North Sea

A new project to launch oyster reefs in the waters off the Belgian North Sea coast has begun.

The project aims to restore these flat oyster beds, which had been wiped out by human activity as late as 1850. Once restored, these will act as a hub for biodiversity and encourage the repopulation of the waters.

The new BELREEFS project is a collaborative effort between the Jan De Nul Group, the Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences along with Shells & Valves and Mantis Consulting.

The partnership is acting in accordance with the recommendations of the Native Oyster Restoration Alliance (NORA).

The BELREEFS project is made up of three distinct phases:

The location of the current gravel bed.

Deploying an oyster reef substrate that is seeded with oyster spat within the BELREEFS project.

Reaping the rewards as the biodiversity increases.

According to Vicky Stratigaki, engineer and project coordinator for BELREEFS at Jan De Nul Group:

“We want to create an oyster reef that is self-sustaining. Our ambition is to create long-term nature restoration, without further human intervention. One of the choices we are making to achieve this, is to install the oyster reefs where they historically occurred: at the so-called gravel beds.”

While Vera Van Lancker and Steven Degraer, Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences, added in a statement:

“To maximize the survival and reproduction of oyster reefs, we identify locations with the most suitable seabed and environmental conditions. Additionally, natural protection from damage and optimal placement conditions are crucial. Therefore, we will conduct a detailed mapping of the seabed.”

On the other hand, Senne Aertbeliën, FPS Public Health, Marine Environment Department, added:

“The European oyster has always been an important core species in our North Sea, but it has since almost completely disappeared. The active recovery of these populations is therefore a priority for us. The fact that we can cooperate on this scale with scientists and companies to this end is unique”.