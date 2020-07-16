Thursday, July 16, 2020
New Photo Competition Announced By Blue O Two

By Sam Helmy

The first Diving Life Photo Competition has been announced by dive tours and liveaboard operator Blue O Two.

The contest will be judged by acclaimed underwater photographer Alex Mustard. The competition will feature two categories: The first is the traditional underwater image contest, while the second is a divers’ lifestyle category featuring anything from stunning sunsets to glorious beaches and such.

Blue O Two is offering a host of prizes, including Blue O Two goodies and a liveaboard trip to Egypt.

According to Blue O Two:

“Images always help to inspire and motivate us at Blue O Two especially during difficult times such as these. We really enjoyed curating our social media posts over the past few months. They help to keep us inspired and dreaming about diving – and hopefully do the same for you too. And now it’s your turn. Why not dust off your albums, open up your files and download those images from your SD card which you’ve been meaning to do for ages? Then, choose an image or two and enter our competition. You could have a lot of fun going down memory lane. You’ve got nothing to lose and plenty to gain.”

You can find out more about the competition here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

