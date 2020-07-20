New Sculpture Highlights Sea Temperature In Real Time

A new sculpture by artist Jason DeCaires Taylor has been unveiled and takes the temperature of the Great Barrier Reef in real time.

The new sculpture, titled “Ocean Siren,” is placed at Davies Reef and towers an impressive 12ft/3.6m above the surface of the water.

The statue highlights the real-time temperature of the ocean around it by changing color from a deep blue to a dark red. The sculpture is based on local student and descendant of the Wulgurukaba people Takoda Johnson.

The statue was the first sculpture to be installed in the Queensland Museum of Underwater Art in late 2019 and is the only piece visible from above the water. While the rest of the pieces are also set to be underwater, so far, only three pieces have been installed with the others being delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

You can find out more information here.