Monday, October 7, 2024
Ocean

New Study Looks Into What Children Think of Sharks

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Great white shark underwater, Gansbaai, Western Cape, south Africa
Great white shark underwater, Gansbaai, Western Cape, south Africa

The University of South Australia has launched a new survey to better understand kids’ attitudes toward sharks.

While older generations may have a more negative view of sharks due to movies like “Jaws,” a lot has changed since then, and the world has a much more positive view of these majestic creatures. But the question is how much. 

Ironically, we know very little about kids’ attitudes toward these ocean predators. That is why the University has launched a survey aimed at kids aged 2-12. In fact according to the University of South Australia’s Dr. Brianna Le Busque:

“When you ask children what they know about sharks, you can get any number of replies – ‘they live in the ocean,’ ‘they have sharp teeth’ or even ‘they eat bananas’ (yes, expect the unexpected) – but despite the immediate responses, there is very little empirical information.

“We’re hoping that by talking with parents and children about what they know, feel, and think about sharks, we can establish how and when a fear of sharks might arise. Essentially, we’re questioning whether children innately fear sharks, or if this is a learnt behavior over time, influenced by what they might see and hear around them?”

You can find the survey here

Sourcenewswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,171FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US