New Study Looks Into What Children Think of Sharks

The University of South Australia has launched a new survey to better understand kids’ attitudes toward sharks.

While older generations may have a more negative view of sharks due to movies like “Jaws,” a lot has changed since then, and the world has a much more positive view of these majestic creatures. But the question is how much.

Ironically, we know very little about kids’ attitudes toward these ocean predators. That is why the University has launched a survey aimed at kids aged 2-12. In fact according to the University of South Australia’s Dr. Brianna Le Busque:

“When you ask children what they know about sharks, you can get any number of replies – ‘they live in the ocean,’ ‘they have sharp teeth’ or even ‘they eat bananas’ (yes, expect the unexpected) – but despite the immediate responses, there is very little empirical information.

“We’re hoping that by talking with parents and children about what they know, feel, and think about sharks, we can establish how and when a fear of sharks might arise. Essentially, we’re questioning whether children innately fear sharks, or if this is a learnt behavior over time, influenced by what they might see and hear around them?”

You can find the survey here.