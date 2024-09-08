Monday, September 9, 2024
Ocean

New Study Shows Rain’s Impact On Baby Turtle Sizes

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Leatherback Turtle Hatchling
Leatherback Turtle Hatchling

Researchers have released a study on the impact of rain and sunshine on the size of sea turtle hatchlings.

The work was led by scientists from the University of Tübingen in Germany with a global collaborative team including researchers form Florida Atlantic University.

The study found that rainfall can impact the size of the hatchling. Larger, stronger hatchlings have a better chance of survival. Research has shown that heavier rainfall leads to smaller hatchlings in some turtle species. The study also found that the effects of rain on hatchlings can vary depending on the turtle species.

According to the study co-author and FAU professor Jeanette Wyneken:

“Findings from our study highlight the need for more localized data on how regional weather influences incubation and hatchling development. These data are essential for refining conservation strategies to protect sea turtles amidst global warming. It’s not clear exactly how rain affects hatchling size.

“One idea is that rain cools the nests, which can change the temperature and impact the sex ratio of the hatchlings. This could lead to differences in hatchling size and shape, similar to how male and female hatchlings of other turtles, like the giant river turtle, have different shell shapes. Effective management units for conservation should focus on regularly updating and including important nesting sites, highlighting the importance of local conservation efforts.

“Analyzing local data from various nesting sites is crucial for understanding sea turtle nesting patterns. These local databases should be made more accessible and widely shared to improve our knowledge and support local conservation efforts.”

You can check out a video of some of the research below.

Sourcenewswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,038FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US