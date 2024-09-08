New Study Shows Rain’s Impact On Baby Turtle Sizes

Researchers have released a study on the impact of rain and sunshine on the size of sea turtle hatchlings.

The work was led by scientists from the University of Tübingen in Germany with a global collaborative team including researchers form Florida Atlantic University.

The study found that rainfall can impact the size of the hatchling. Larger, stronger hatchlings have a better chance of survival. Research has shown that heavier rainfall leads to smaller hatchlings in some turtle species. The study also found that the effects of rain on hatchlings can vary depending on the turtle species.

According to the study co-author and FAU professor Jeanette Wyneken:

“Findings from our study highlight the need for more localized data on how regional weather influences incubation and hatchling development. These data are essential for refining conservation strategies to protect sea turtles amidst global warming. It’s not clear exactly how rain affects hatchling size.

“One idea is that rain cools the nests, which can change the temperature and impact the sex ratio of the hatchlings. This could lead to differences in hatchling size and shape, similar to how male and female hatchlings of other turtles, like the giant river turtle, have different shell shapes. Effective management units for conservation should focus on regularly updating and including important nesting sites, highlighting the importance of local conservation efforts.

“Analyzing local data from various nesting sites is crucial for understanding sea turtle nesting patterns. These local databases should be made more accessible and widely shared to improve our knowledge and support local conservation efforts.”

You can check out a video of some of the research below.