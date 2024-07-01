New WWII Story Of the Divers Who Became Navy SEALS

A new book, “Into Enemy Waters,” written by Andrew Dubbin, explores the history of George Morgan, a US Navy veteran and former member of the Underwater Demolition Teams (UDT) who later became the legendary US Navy SEALS.

Morgan, who is 95, is the last living member of a team whose first daring mission was on Omaha beach on D-Day.

After that, he returned stateside before embarking on many missions in the Pacific theatre. Their daring led many GIs of the time to refer to these courageous men as “half fish, half nuts.” In the modern world, they are known as Frogman.

Among them, many praises for the book is one by none other than legendary explorer, presenter, and cave diver Jill Heinerth, who stated:

“This well-researched book is both visceral and uplifting, telling of a time of great courage, integrity and camaraderie.”

