New WWII Story Of the Divers Who Became Navy SEALS

By Sam Helmy

-

'Into Enemy Waters'

A new book, “Into Enemy Waters,” written by Andrew Dubbin, explores the history of George Morgan, a US Navy veteran and former member of the Underwater Demolition Teams (UDT) who later became the legendary US Navy SEALS.

Morgan, who is 95, is the last living member of a team whose first daring mission was on Omaha beach on D-Day.

After that, he returned stateside before embarking on many missions in the Pacific theatre. Their daring led many GIs of the time to refer to these courageous men as “half fish, half nuts.” In the modern world, they are known as Frogman.

Among them, many praises for the book is one by none other than legendary explorer, presenter, and cave diver Jill Heinerth, who stated:

“This well-researched book is both visceral and uplifting, telling of a time of great courage, integrity and camaraderie.”

You can find the new book here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

