Nickel Mining Threatens Biodiversity In Raja Ampat

A new report by Auriga Nusantara and Earth Insight highlights the danger and threats Indonesia’s Raja Ampat islands face from the vast scale of nickel mining.

The report reveals that nickel mining is having a detrimental impact on one of the Earth’s biodiversity hotspots.

The spatial analysis by Auriga Nusantara and Earth Insight revealed extensive and accelerating nickel-mining pressures across the Raja Ampat archipelago, which is a UNESCO Global Geopark and a core part of the Coral Triangle. The new report maps over 22,000 hectares/54,363 acres of nickel concessions that jeopardize 2,470 hectares/6,103.5 acres of coral reef, 7,200 hectares/17,792 acres of forest, and the livelihoods of 64,000+ Indigenous and local community members across the 3.66-million-hectare/9-million-acre archipelago.

Commenting on the report Auriga Nusantara Director Timer Manurung stated:

“Our research shows that nickel mining in Raja Ampat creates a domino effect of destruction — from direct forest clearing to sediment runoff that suffocates coral reefs to the displacement of marine species that local communities depend upon. The Indonesian government must recognize that short-term mining profits pale in comparison to the long-term value of intact ecosystems that support both biodiversity and tourism economies.

“We call for the immediate and permanent cancellation of all remaining mining concessions in Raja Ampat.”

While Tiffany Hsu, a spatial analyst at Earth Insight, added:

“Raja Ampat represents one of the planet’s most irreplaceable marine ecosystems, yet our analysis shows it remains significantly threatened from the nickel mining industry that poses fundamental danger to its coral reefs, marine life, and Indigenous communities.

“While the government’s recent permit revocations were a positive step, the remaining concessions and ongoing legal challenges by mining companies mean this global treasure is far from safe. Complete protection requires the permanent removal of all mining concessions from the archipelago.”

Check out the full report here.