Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Ocean

Nickel Mining Threatens Biodiversity In Raja Ampat

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Damaged coral Kima from nickel mining (Image credit: Auriga Nusantara)
Damaged coral Kima from nickel mining (Image credit: Auriga Nusantara)

A new report by Auriga Nusantara and Earth Insight highlights the danger and threats Indonesia’s Raja Ampat islands face from the vast scale of nickel mining.

The report reveals that nickel mining is having a detrimental impact on one of the Earth’s biodiversity hotspots.

The spatial analysis by Auriga Nusantara and Earth Insight revealed extensive and accelerating nickel-mining pressures across the Raja Ampat archipelago, which is a UNESCO Global Geopark and a core part of the Coral Triangle. The new report maps over 22,000 hectares/54,363 acres of nickel concessions that jeopardize 2,470 hectares/6,103.5 acres of coral reef, 7,200 hectares/17,792 acres of forest, and the livelihoods of 64,000+ Indigenous and local community members across the 3.66-million-hectare/9-million-acre archipelago.

Nickel Mining on Manuran Island - (Image credit: Auriga Nusantara)
Nickel Mining on Manuran Island (Image credit: Auriga Nusantara)

Commenting on the report Auriga Nusantara Director Timer Manurung stated:

“Our research shows that nickel mining in Raja Ampat creates a domino effect of destruction — from direct forest clearing to sediment runoff that suffocates coral reefs to the displacement of marine species that local communities depend upon. The Indonesian government must recognize that short-term mining profits pale in comparison to the long-term value of intact ecosystems that support both biodiversity and tourism economies.

“We call for the immediate and permanent cancellation of all remaining mining concessions in Raja Ampat.”

While Tiffany Hsu, a spatial analyst at Earth Insight, added:

“Raja Ampat represents one of the planet’s most irreplaceable marine ecosystems, yet our analysis shows it remains significantly threatened from the nickel mining industry that poses fundamental danger to its coral reefs, marine life, and Indigenous communities.

“While the government’s recent permit revocations were a positive step, the remaining concessions and ongoing legal challenges by mining companies mean this global treasure is far from safe. Complete protection requires the permanent removal of all mining concessions from the archipelago.”

Check out the full report here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,962FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US