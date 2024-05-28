NOAA Administrator, NatGeo Explorer Are Among The Featured Speakers At CHOW 2024

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation has announced that the head of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as well as a National Geographic explorer-in-residence will be among the featured speakers at this year’s Capitol Hill Ocean Week in Washington, DC.

NOAA Administrator Richard Spinrad and Enric Sala, explorer-in-residence and founder of National Geographic Pristine Seas, will participate in a panel discussion on the final day of CHOW 2024.

Foundation President Joel Johnson will moderate the discussion on June 6.

You can check out the conference agenda here or register to attend in person or virtually here.