Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Ocean

NOAA Administrator, NatGeo Explorer Are Among The Featured Speakers At CHOW 2024

John Liang
By John Liang

-

CHOW 2024
CHOW 2024

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation has announced that the head of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as well as a National Geographic explorer-in-residence will be among the featured speakers at this year’s Capitol Hill Ocean Week in Washington, DC.

NOAA Administrator Richard Spinrad and Enric Sala, explorer-in-residence and founder of National Geographic Pristine Seas, will participate in a panel discussion on the final day of CHOW 2024.

Foundation President Joel Johnson will moderate the discussion on June 6.

You can check out the conference agenda here or register to attend in person or virtually here.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
111,314FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US