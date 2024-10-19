NOAA Launches Marine Debris Survey

The NOAA Marine Debris Program announced the launch of the Marine Debris Monitoring and Assessment Project Nationwide Survey.

The one-year survey is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The one-year program will be conducted in partnership with 1stMission LLC and is the first of its kind monitoring effort. The aim of the survey is to establish a baseline for the regional marine debris found around the US coastline. The data can then be used to establish baseline and monitor trends.

The survey will include a wide range of locations, both coastal and landlocked, including:

The continental United States.

The Caribbean.

Alaska.

The Pacific Islands.

The Great Lakes.

You can find out more information here.