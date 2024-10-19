Saturday, October 19, 2024
NOAA Launches Marine Debris Survey

Turtle in Marine Debris

The NOAA Marine Debris Program announced the launch of the Marine Debris Monitoring and Assessment Project Nationwide Survey.

The one-year survey is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The one-year program will be conducted in partnership with 1stMission LLC and is the first of its kind monitoring effort.  The aim of the survey is to establish a baseline for the regional marine debris found around the US coastline. The data can then be used to establish baseline and monitor trends.

The survey will include a wide range of locations, both coastal and landlocked, including:

  • The continental United States.
  • The Caribbean.
  • Alaska.
  • The Pacific Islands.
  • The Great Lakes.

You can find out more information here.

SourceInstagram.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

