Ocean Conservancy Adds New Arena To ‘Protect Where We Play Tour’

The Ocean Conservancy announced, along with its partner GOAL, the addition of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the “Protect Where We Play Tour.”

The aim of the campaign is to reduce the plastic footprint of GOAL Member venues.

This will be achieved by the use and deployment of a reusable cup program during concerts and sporting events. The program took place as part of the AT&T WNBA All-Star Weekend. This was the first time the game had reusable cups instead of plastic ones.

The Ocean Conservancy hopes that by spreading the message, it will help stop a million single-use cups from entering the waste stream.

Commenting on the news, WNBA player Napheesa Collier stated:

“Being an All-Star captain is an incredible honor for me – and I’m especially proud that I can use this moment to help protect our sport and our planet for the next generation by playing at the WNBA All-Star’s first fully reusable game.”

While Kristen Fulmer, executive director of GOAL, added:

“We’re so excited about this activation because it’s the perfect combination of mission alignment and funding for operational changes. We’re grateful to Ocean Conservancy for funding tangible solutions that help facilities implement sustainable change while also elevating their mission. These are the types of win-win partnerships that drive the positive change that the sports and entertainment industry really needs.”

On the other hand, Ocean Conservancy Chief Brand and Communications Officer and “Protect Where We Play” lead Jenna DiPaolo stated:

“The ocean is our planet’s MVP. Even in Indianapolis, every second breath we take is powered by the ocean. We’re so grateful to GOAL and Gainbridge Fieldhouse for leading the way this Plastic Free July.”